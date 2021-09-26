Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 207,500 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 216,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth $272,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

