Swiss National Bank Invests $2.28 Million in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $116,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $23.32 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.