Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Zumiez worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 406.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zumiez by 24.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 358,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $41.36 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

