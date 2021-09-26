Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

