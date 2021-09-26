Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $14,116.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00129592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars.

