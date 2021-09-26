Suzanne Crowe Buys 5,330 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) insider Suzanne Crowe acquired 5,330 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of A$25,168.26 ($17,977.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

