Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $465.49 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

