Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,413.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,837,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,381,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,762,692. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

