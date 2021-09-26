Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Saia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $243.27 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average of $227.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

