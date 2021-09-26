Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Veritiv worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veritiv by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $91.70 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.