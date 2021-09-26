Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

