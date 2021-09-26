Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Sells A$12,240.00 in Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) insider Anthony Heraghty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.24 ($8.74), for a total value of A$12,240.00 ($8,742.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Super Retail Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

