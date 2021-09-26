Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,120 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,057,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $46,972,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,226 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

