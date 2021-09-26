Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 1,378 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $59,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $63,270.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $43.02 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

