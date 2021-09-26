Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $299.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

