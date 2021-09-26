Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

ANGL stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

