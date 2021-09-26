Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $160.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.