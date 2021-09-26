Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $344,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,060,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

