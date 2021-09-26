Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $344,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,060,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.