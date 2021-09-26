Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $271,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $612.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $608.35 and a 200-day moving average of $613.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $322.00 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

