Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,082.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.90 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

