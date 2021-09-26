StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.30

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $65.65. StoneX Group shares last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.