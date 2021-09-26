StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.30

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $65.65. StoneX Group shares last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 9 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.
In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
