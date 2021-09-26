Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.11.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

