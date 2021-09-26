Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 6,743 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22.

DexCom stock opened at $560.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.