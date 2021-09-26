Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STVN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.