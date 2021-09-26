stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,973.65 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $179.03 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $2,973.65 or 0.06872861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00102091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00129735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,335.24 or 1.00158782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00751609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,312,180 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

