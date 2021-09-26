Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCS opened at $12.55 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

