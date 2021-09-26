Status Price Hits $0.0746 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Status has a total market cap of $258.96 million and $8.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042679 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

