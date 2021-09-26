State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.92% of State Street worth $258,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 607.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 507,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

