State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,680 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE CNS opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.