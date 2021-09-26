State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

