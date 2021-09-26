State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

