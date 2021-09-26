State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plexus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

