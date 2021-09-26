Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.35

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

