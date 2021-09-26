Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

