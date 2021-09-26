Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,113.69 or 1.00184574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.18 or 0.06788030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00741186 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.