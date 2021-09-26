Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $252.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $225.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $133.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

