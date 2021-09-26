SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.13 and last traded at $105.81. Approximately 3,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

