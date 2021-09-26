SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

