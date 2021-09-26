SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $347.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

