Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,030,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,838. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

