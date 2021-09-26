Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Average” Rating from Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,020,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

