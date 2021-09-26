Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,807,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $231,621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,583,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock worth $300,417,072 over the last quarter.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

