Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 29,020,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

