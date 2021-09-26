Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.