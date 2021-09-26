SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded at Bank of America

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

NYSE:SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

