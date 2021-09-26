SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded at Bank of America

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.
NYSE:SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.
In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.