SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE SKM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

