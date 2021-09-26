Simple Software Solutions Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $116,171.59 and approximately $26.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00019535 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001400 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,048,564 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

