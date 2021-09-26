Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

SPG opened at $133.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

