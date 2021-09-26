Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,194 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 4.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Shopify worth $6,742,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $332,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $439,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $18,262,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 385,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,512.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,337.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
