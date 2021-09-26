Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,194 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 4.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Shopify worth $6,742,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $332,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $439,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $18,262,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 385,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,512.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,337.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

