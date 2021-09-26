Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,512.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,337.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

